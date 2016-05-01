Appomattox Court House NHP Announces Healthy Parks Healthy People March Events

Appomattox Court House National Historical Park announces two trail walks in March as part of the Healthy Parks Healthy People partnership. On Saturday, March 3rd at 10 a.m. the Park will host a Dog Walk, beginning at the Lee’s Headquarters Pull Off. Join park staff for a Birding Walk on Saturday, March 17th at 8 a.m. beginning at the Appomattox River Wayside Pull Off. Both pull offs are located along Route 24 inside Park boundaries. Trail walks are part of the Healthy Parks Healthy People partnership between Appomattox Court House National Historical Park and the Virginia State Parks Central Region.

Dog Walk: Bring your dog for a casual walk along one of the parks trails on Saturday, March 3rd at 10 a.m., beginning at the Lee’s Headquarters Pull Off. Enjoy a light walk with other dog owners through the Park’s trail with your favorite canine companion along the approximately 2 mile loop trail. Please wear appropriate shoes for walking in the woods. All dogs must be on a leash.

Birding Walk: Meet park staff at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 17th at the Appomattox River Wayside parking area for a walk to look for birds. The 1.5-2 mile walk will offer opportunities to find birds around the edges of a grassy field along the Ferguson Wildlife Trail. Come out to see, hear, and learn about a variety of species in their natural habitat. Dress accordingly for an outdoor walk, and wear comfortable shoes. Novices to experienced birders are welcome. Binoculars will be provided, or bring your own.

The Healthy Parks Healthy People partnership is composed of seven area parks including Appomattox Court House National Historical Park, Bear Creek Lake State Park, High Bridge Trail State Park, Holiday Lake State Park, James River State Park, Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park, and Twin Lakes State Park. Our mission is to showcase healthy recreational opportunities on public lands and encourage stewardship of these special places. For more information on events at the State Parks, visit www.virginiastateparks.gov.