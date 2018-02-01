Longwood business school maintains prestigious AACSB accreditation

The College of Business and Economics at Longwood University recently extended its accreditation from the most prestigious accrediting agency for schools of business around the world. AACSB International, the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, announced in late January that the business school was re-accredited for another five years.

“Every AACSB-accredited school has demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curricula development, and student learning,” said Stephanie M. Bryant, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB. “The intense peer-review process exemplifies their commitment to quality business education.”

Only 799 business schools in 53 countries and territories maintain accreditation from AACSB, which was founded in 1916 and is the longest-serving global accreditation body for business schools that offer undergraduate, master’s and doctoral degrees in business and accounting. Achieving AACSB accreditation is a rigorous process and, once achieved, each institution participates in a five-year continuous improvement peer-review to maintain high quality and extend its accreditation.

“This reaccreditation is really a testament to our great faculty,” said Timothy O’Keefe, the dean of the College of Business and Economics. “Our ability to maintain the distinguished honor of being AACSB-accredited is further proof that Longwood is among the great business schools in the commonwealth.”

Longwood’s College of Business and Economics (CBE) offers BSBA and online MBA degree programs, and houses the Center for Cyber Security, the Center for Financial Responsibility, a logistics center, the McGaughy Internship and Professional Development Center and the SNVC Leadership Institute.

Longwood CBE students can choose among several majors: management, marketing, finance, economics, and information systems to name a few. The real estate program is among the top programs in the world.

“Through an innovative, competitive and rigorous business curriculum we develop highly effective leaders in business and economics who will have a positive impact on the world,” O’Keefe said. “We are proud that the College of Business and Economics at Longwood is a place where business and the liberal arts co-exist, and where the classroom is augmented by real-world, experiential and high-impact learning opportunities.”