If you’re interested in volunteering, you might check out an opportunity at Appomattox Court House National Historical Park. The park says it needs helpers for its 153rd anniversary celebration coming up in April. There will be a luminary event, which will light up 46-hundred luminaries to represent each person emancipated as a result of the surrender at Appomattox on April 9th, 1865. Anyone interested in volunteering should call 434-352-8987.