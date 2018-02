THE LONGWOOD UNIVERSITY SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CENTER IS HOSTING A SEMINAR TOMORROW. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

BUSINESS ANALYST BRANDON HENNESSEY SAYS THE SEMINAR WILL COVER A VARIETY OF TOPICS…

(cut)HENNESSEY SAYS IT’S ALL ABOUT MAKING SURE YOUR BUSINESS SURVIVES PAST 10 YEARS.

(cut)

TO REGISTER…SEND AN EMAIL TO SBDC@LONGWOOD.COM.