ACP Construction Yard Site Approved

The Cumberland County Board of Supervisors has voted unanimously to approve a temporary construction yard for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, with a few conditions. The area in question consusts of about 75 acres so Dominion Energy can store materials and supplies to build the pipeline. Several community members spoke against the apporoval, however, citing traffic concerns along State Routes 45 and 60 – and the potential for environmental damage. One of the conditions requires the company to provide traffic control personnell during peak traffic times. Another condition requires construction vehicles to use Route 45 to Salem Church Road when bringing material TO the site. But when they leave the site, they must take the shortest route to their destination. An ammendment to that condition pertains to vehicles with fewer than five axles.