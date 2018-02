Registration Open for Farmville Recreation Basketaball League

REGISTRATION IS OPEN FOR THE FARMVILLE RECREATION DEPARTMENT’S ADULT BASKETBALL LEAGUE. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE SPRING LEAGUE IS OPEN TO ADULTS 18-AND-UP. THE SEASON BEGINS MARCH 19th AND 20th….AND RUNS THROUGH APRIL 24th. GAMES WILL BE PLAYED IN THE PRINCE EDWARD/FARMVILLE YOUTH ASSOCIATION GYM, WHICH IS LOACTED AT 2750 LAYNE STREET IN FARMVILLE. THE FEE TO PLAY IS $350 PER TEAM. THE REGISTRATION DEADLINE IS MARCH 9th. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT THE FARMVILLE RECREATION DEPARTMENT OR SEND AN EMAIL TO CBOLT@FARMVILLEVA.COM.