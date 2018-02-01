PECMS Hosts Gentlemen’s Forum

Prince Edward County Middle School hosted a Gentlemen’s Forum last week. Students from our “Young Gentlemen 4 Life” group invited family and friends that they consider to be mentors in their personal lives, to join them for this event. The students and their mentors were able to listen to a panel of community leaders and hear stories about their experiences, their lives and the influences that made them the gentlemen that they are today.

Pictured L-R: Front Row: David Ganzert, Joshia Ross, Cameron Dews, Dashawn Crawley, Ja’Rel Barbour, Troy’vonatae Brown, Khaleel Fowlkes, Daniel Meadows, Michael Reamen, Dr. Maurice Smith

Back Row: Cainan Townsend, Mayor David Whitus, Daniel Jordan, Gerry Spates, Vice Mayor Chuckie Reid