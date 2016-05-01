Charlotte County Administrator Announces Retirement

The Charlotte County Administrator has announced his surprise retirement. R.B. Clark made the announcement at the Charlotte County Coard of Supervisors meeting, His retirement will be effective June 30th. Clark has served as the Charlotte County administrator for the past 37 years, which makes him the second longest service county administrator in the commonwealth. Clark told the board he would do all that he could to have a smooth transition, but that he would not be involved in the replacement process.

