Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors Farmville 101 Representative Howard Simpson was buried yesterday after a funeral ceremony at Pisgah Baptist Church in Rice. Simpson was 79 years old when he passed away early last week. Interment took place at Trinity Memorial Gardens. SImpson served many years as the Farmville 101 District Supervisor after a career with the Prince Edweard County Sheriff’s Department. He even served as the sheriff of Prince Edward County for about a year in 1974.