Simpson Remembered For His Service To PE County

Meanwhile, Howard Simpson is being remembered for his commitment to public service in Prince Edward County. Simpson was 79 when he passed away Tuesday. Joann Simpson, Howard’s wife, speaking to the Farmville Herald, said Howard was proud to have started at the bottom… as a junior deputy with the sheriff’s department. From there, he worked his way up to serving as the sheriff for about a year in 1974. The Simpson’s were married for 42 years. Simpson served on the board of supervisors in Prince Edward County for 27 years and was a member of Pisgah Baptist Church in Rice. Simpson is survived by his wife, Joann, 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. There will be a viewing tomorrow from 5-8pm at Shorter Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Sunday at 2pm at Pisgah Baptist Church in Rice, with interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens.