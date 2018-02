Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors to Meet Next Week to Fill Vacancy

THE PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS WILL HOLD A SPECIAL MEETING NEXT WEEK. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE BOARD…LOOKING TO FILL THE VACANCY FOR FARMVILLE DISTRICT 101. SUPERVISOR HOWARD SIMPSON DIED ON TUESDAY AND THERE WILL BE A SPECIAL ELECTION TO FILL HIS SEAT. THE PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS WILL MEET NEXT WEDNESDAY WEDNESDAY TO ACT TO ESTABLISH A DATE FOR THAT SPECIAL ELECTION…AND TO AUTHORIZE THE COUNTY ATTORNEY TO FILE A PETITION WITH THE CIRCUIT COURT REGARDING THE SPECIAL ELECTION. THE MEETING IS WEDNESDAY NIGHTAT 5-30 IN THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS ROOM OF THE PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY COURTHOUSE. IT’S OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.