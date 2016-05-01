Garbage Route Changes for Presidents’ Day

Monday, February 19th is Presidents’ Day. There will be NO garbage, cardboard, or miscellaneous/brush collection. Monday & Tuesday’s residential garbage pick up will be combined and picked up on Tuesday, Feb. 20th. Please have you roll-outs at the curb by 7:00 AM on the 20th. Business garbage & cardboard will ONLY be collected on Tuesday and Friday of this week. Miscellaneous/brush call-ins will also be picked up on Tuesday. Business recycling and residential cardboard call-ins will be gathered on Wednesday. Curbside recycling is running on the regular schedule.

Summary

Monday, February 19th | No residential, business or call-in collection

Tuesday, February 20th | Monday and Tuesday residential garbage collection, miscellaneous call-in. Business garbage and cardboard collection. Regular curbside recycling.

Wednesday, February 21st | Regular residential garbage collection. Business recycling and residential cardboard call-in. No business garbage or cardboard collection.

Thursday, February 22nd | Regular routes

Friday, February 23rd | Business garbage and cardboard

If there are any questions, please call the Department of Public Works at 392-3331.