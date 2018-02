A LOCAL WOMAN MADE VALENTINE’S DAY SPECIAL FOR AREA SENIORS. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE STORY…

PHYLLIS GUILIAMS MADE HER OWN VALENTINES AND GAVE THEM TO THE PIEDMONT SENIOR RESOURCES AREA AGENCY ON AGING…DIRECTOR OF NUTRITION AND TRANSPORTATION JORDAN MILES…

(cut)

ALSO, IN OBSERVANCE OF VALENTINE’S DAY, SENIORS ACROSS THE HEART OF VIRGINIA MADE HANDMADE VALENTINES FOR LOVEDWINES IN PSRAAA’S FRIENDSHIP CAFES.