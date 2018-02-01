PSRAA Makes Valentines

In honor of Valentine’s Day and the spirit of love, Prince Edward County resident Phyllis Gulliams recently donated a large quantity of handmade valentines to Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging (PSRAAA) for the agency’s homebound seniors in Prince Edward, Buckingham and Lunenburg counties.

The valentines — each wrapped by hand with small, pink and red bags — were distributed to seniors on Feb. 12 and Feb. 13 in advance of Valentine’s Day.

“We’re blessed to have such wonderful, caring and thoughtful people like Ms. Gulliams living in the Heart of Virginia,” said Director of Nutrition and Transportation Jordan Miles. “Through her service in the community, Ms. Gulliams gives back to those in need.”

Also in observance of Valentine’s Day, seniors across Buckingham, Amelia, Cumberland, Charlotte, Lunenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward counties created handmade valentines for their loved ones while attending PSRAAA’s friendship cafes.

“This safe, hands-on activity allowed our seniors to become artists as they shaped their own messages of love and adoration for their children, spouses, friends and grandchildren,” Miles said regarding the activity. “This is one of many hands-on activities we invite area seniors to partake in at our friendship cafes across the area.”

Seniors age 60 and older are invited to the eight friendship cafes held by PSRAAA. For more information, call Jordan Miles at 434-767-5588 or email jmiles@PSRAAA.org.

PSRAAA Director of Transportation and Nutrition Jordan Miles stands with Prince Edward County resident Phyllis Gulliams, who donated numerous hand-made valentines to the agency recently.

Pictured are handmade valentines created by a senior at one of eight PSRAAA friendship cafes.