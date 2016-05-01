Wallace Stokes: Most Spirited at Randolph-Henry

Congratulations to Mr. Wallace Stokes for being a finalist in the Most Spirited Staff Member competition with the Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards presented by Drillstack! According to the Varsity Brands website, in order to be nominated for “Most Spirited Staff Member”, a person must make outstanding contributions to a school’s spirit culture . The award recognizes faculty members and community leaders who exemplify school spirit and is a nationwide competition. This person turns his or her job into an extraordinary opportunity to make others happy, without expecting anything in return. This person holds an important, but perhaps underappreciated role within the school district (i.e., cafeteria staff, bus driver, crossing guard, custodians or administrative staff) but is still known and loved by students, faculty and community members alike. We are happy to announce that Mr. Stokes is one of 3 finalists in the country. As a finalist, Mr. Stokes recently received word that he is exclusively invited to the Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards Show at the Walt Disney World® Resort in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, May 12, where winners of each category will be announced during the show. Attendees will take part in the production of the awards show, school spirit roundtable discussions and an awards breakfast. Each category winner will receive $3,000.

Mr. Stokes makes outstanding contributions to our school’s spirit and culture at RHHS. He turns his job into an extraordinary opportunity to make others happy, without expecting anything in return. Wallace wears multiple hats in the county serving as a devoted bus driver and also the go-to-person in the school . Throughout the county, he is known and loved by students, faculty and community members alike. Mr. Stokes is among three finalists in this year’s Most Spirited Staff Member category, along with Anette Sult of Baxter High School in Iowa and Shannon May of Crean Lutheran High School in California. Congratulations on this amazing recognition! CCPS is so very proud of you and wishes you GOOD LUCK as you head to Disney World for the announcement of the Most Spirited Staff Member in America on May 12, 2018!