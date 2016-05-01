Dominion Energy To Sue Nelson County Property Owners Over Pipeline

The company behind the Atlantic Coast Pipeline is pursuing two eminent domain cases in one Virginia county. In Lynchburg, ACP officials filed the lawsuit against Nelson County’s Wintergreen Property Owners Association, following an inability to reach a compensation agreement on two plots of land. The case could tie up the timeline to complete the pipeline any time soon. The other defendant in the case is the Fenton Inn, a bed and breakfast business less than a mile from the Wintergreen Resort. A spokesman for Dominion Energy says the company has been trying to come to fair agreements with the property owners for the past three years.