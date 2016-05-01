ACHS RAIDERS WRESTLING TEAM NAMED REGIONAL CHAMPS

The Appomattox County High School Wrestling Team won their first-ever Regional Championship this past weekend (Saturday February 10th, 2018) at James River High School. The Raiders also ended the day with four individual Regional Champions: Trey Martin (113lbs), Pierce Bryant (138lbs), Everette Phelps (152lbs), and Aaron Mayes (182lbs). It was a close team race all day between Dan River High School and the Raiders. Entering into the final round, Dan River had a 4.5 point lead. However, the Raiders came alive in the finals. They won all of the head to head match-ups with Dan River to clinch the team title after the 182lb match was completed-with Aaron Mayes (Appomattox) pinning Davis Wells (Martinsville). In the finals, Trey Martin (Appomattox) pinned Santiago Rios (Dan River), Josh Baldwin (Appomattox) defeated Collin Oakes (Dan River), and Pierce Bryant (Appomattox) defeated Cameron Wallace (Dan River) to complete the head to head sweep.

Overall, the Raiders entered 13 wrestlers in the tournament. An astounding 9 qualified for states, another school record for wrestling, and will be wrestling at the Salem Civic Center next weekend. However, it was a total team effort that allowed for the Raiders to claim the Region 2C Title. Every point mattered, and their goal of being regional champions came true in exciting fashion. To top off the weekend, Raiders Head Coach Matt Wallin, was named Region 2C Coach of the Year. Below is a list of the team scores:

Appomattox-158.5

Dan River-148

Glenvar-110

James River-105

Fort Chiswell-80

Radford-61

Martinsville-52

Chatham-49

Floyd County-37