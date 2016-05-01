Centra Strengthens Hospital Visitor Restrictions Due To Flu

New visitor restrictions are going into effect at Centra Southside due to the influenza crisis. According to a statement from the hospital, visitation will now be restricted to health adults 18 and over. Nobody under the age of 18 will be permitted to visit patients at the facility. The hospital reminds anyone who is sick, has a fever, cough runny nose, sore throat, headache, muscle or joint pains – not to come to the hospital to visit patients. Also, no more than two visitors at a time will be permitted in patient rooms. These restrictions aim to protect patients and stop the spread of influenza and other infectious diseases. Central will list this temprary restriction once the flu season starts to decline.