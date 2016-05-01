Cash & Carry Burglary Still Unsolved

Locla investigators are still trying to find the person or person responsible for a break in at the Cash & Carry at 1605 West Third Street in Farmville. The crime was discovered just before 8am last Thursday. An employee showing up for work that morning discovered the front door was smashed and a number of items and merchandise had been stolen. The place had been ransacked. It was also discovered that some cash was stolen, along with cigarettes. Anyone with information about who did this is asked to call Farmville Police at 392-9259.