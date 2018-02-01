PECHS Eagles Forensics in Regionals

A great weekend for EAGLES Forensics! Fourth place in regionals. Grace Rust (1st Extemporaneous Speaking), Ellis Jones (2nd Prose), Alyssa Spease (3rd Prose), Malaysia Jones (3rd Poetry), and Cally Vogel (2nd Storytelling) will all advance to Super Regionals at R.E. Lee in Staunton on February 24th. Connor Stimpert is the alternate for Original Oratory, and could also advance. Timara Smith and Renee Stimpert (Impromptu) round out the team. Most of all, these young ladies and gentleman exhibited OUTSTANDING sportsmanship. Eagles Forensics—United in EXCELLENCE!

Pictured L-R: Malaysia Jones, Ellis Jones, Cally Vogel, Alyssa Spease, Connor Stimpert, Grace Rust, Renee Stimpert, Timara Smith