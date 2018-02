Local emergency responders were called into action once again on Friday when a propane truck lost control on Route 45 in Cumberland County. The truck’s markings indiate it was from Seay Milling and Machinery Company. Randolph District Volunteer Fire Chief Ryan Bates told the Farmville Herald that an estimated 400 gallons of propane spilled when the truck flipped over on its side. It took several hours to clean up the hazmat situation, but nobody was seriously injured.