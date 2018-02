MISSING ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT CANCELLED FOR TEEN

THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE AND VIRGINIA MISSING CHILDRENS CLEARINGHOUSE HAVE ISSUED AN ENDANGERED MISSING CHILD MEDIA ALERT ON BEHALF OF THE LURAY POLICE DEPARTMENT ON 02/01/2018 AT 1600 HOURS.

THE LURAY POLICE DEPARTMENT IS LOOKING FOR CAYLA SUE AUSTIN, AGE 17 YEARS OLD, HEIGHT 5’3″ FEET, WEIGHT 115 lbs., WITH BLUE EYES, BLOND HAIR, AND A LIP RING IN HER BOTTOM LIP.

THE CHILD IS BELIEVED TO BE IN DANGER AND WAS LAST SEEN BY HER FAMILY. SHE MIGHT BE WITH SOME OF HER FRIENDS. THE SUBJECT MIGHT HAVE ACCESS TO A VEHICLE. NO FURTHER INFORMATION AT THIS TIME.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: SHE MAY NEED MEDICAL ATTENTION. IF LOCATED CALL 911.

PLEASE CONTACT THE LURAY POLICE DEPARMENT AT 1 540-743-5343 OR THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE AT 1-800-822-4453, (1-800-VACHILD).

CONTRIBUTED BY:

Corinne N. Geller

Public Relations Director

Virginia State Police