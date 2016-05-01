Crash Closes Portion Of Cumberland Road Thursday

Commotion on Cumberland Road Thursday near Farmville when a pickup driver suddenly swerved into the oncoming lanes and slammed into a pickup truck. The truck’s driver, James Carter, said he attempted to swerve to miss the car, but could not avoid the collision. The driver of the car that crossed the center is identified as Nancy Cumbea. Troopers say she reported that she blacked out behind the wheel. Neither driver was seriously hurt, but the accident investigation forced the closure of part of the roadway for a few hours.