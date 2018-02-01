PECMS RECEIVES LOWE’S TOOLBOX FOR EDUCATION GRANT

Farmville, VA – The Lowe’s Charitable and Educational Foundation has awarded a $4,950 Lowe’s Toolbox for Education® grant to Prince Edward County Middle School in Farmville, VA, for the addition of mobile robotics learning center to be used to supplement content instruction as well as introduce students to robotics. Prince Edward County Middle School is one of 593 schools across the United States to be awarded a Lowe’s Toolbox for Education grant during its fall 2016 grants cycle for improvement projects.

The mobile robotics learning center will consist of one large mobile cart that will be equipped with classroom sets of LittleBits Droid Inventory Kits, LEGO Simple and Powered Machines Sets, and 3 LEGO MindStorm Education EV3 Core robotics kits. These robotics kits come with curriculum that will allow teachers to incorporate robotics in their normal content to further engage students in the learning process. The addition of these kits will also allow the opportunity for students to participate in after school robotics clubs during the 2018-2019 school year. This project is ongoing and will provide students with many wonderful learning opportunities for many years.

“Prince Edward County Public Schools is pleased to be named a recipient of the Lowe’s Toolbox for Education Grant. We look forward to providing our students with new opportunities in STEM through hands-on learning as well as building upon 21st century skills such as critical thinking and problem-solving, collaboration, communication, and creativity,” said Tammy Hurt, Principal on Special Assignment.

Since its inception in 2005, Lowe’s Toolbox for Education has provided more than $45 million in grants to more than 10,000 schools, benefiting more than 6 million schoolchildren. Grants are available to K-12 public schools in the United States for a wide range of improvement projects. Schools may be eligible to receive Toolbox grants up to $100,000. Parent groups and educators can apply by visiting ToolboxForEducation.com.

Since 1957, the Lowe’s Charitable and Educational Foundation has helped improve communities across North America through financial contributions and support for employee volunteerism.

