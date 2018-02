THE PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY TRIAD MEETS TOMORROW IN FARMVILLE. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

TOMORROW’S MEETING IS BEING HELD MID-DAY AT THE FIREMAN’S SPORTS ARENA. PRESIDENT KARLA ELLINGTON TELLS ME TRIAD IS A COOPERATIVE EFFORT BETWEEN LAW ENFORCEMENT, SENIOR CITIZENS AND LOCAL AGENCIES…

(cut)

THE MEETING WILL ALSO FEATURE GUEST SPEAKERS FROM THE BLUE RIDGE POISON CONTROL CENTER AND LONGWOOD UNIVERSITY. ELLINGTON SAYS FREE LUNCH WILL BE SERVED AT NOON.