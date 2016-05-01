Pamplin Man Convicted For Helping Murderer Flee

We begin today on the court beat, where a fourth person has now been convicted for trying to interfere with a murder investigation. Last May, Pamplin resident Donnell Green was killed. Late last month, Kevin Blow was convicted for helping another man, Mario Lamon Redfearn flee Prince Edward County. The defense claimed that Blow didn’t know that Redfearn had killed someone hours before. A Prince Eedward County Judge sentenced Blow to one year in jail with all of that suspended. He will be required to serve five years of unsupervised probation. If he is found to have violated the terms of the probation, he’ll be ordered to serve the entire one year jail term. Simon Lark has already been convicted and sentnced to 13 years for second degree murder in the case. Redfearn was later captured in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.