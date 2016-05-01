WHY THE “Y” IS IMPORTANT TO THE FARMVILLE COMMUNITY

Over the next month the Southside Virginia Family YMCA is inviting the community to ask a simple question: “Why the Y?”

The YMCA, which serves Prince Edward, Cumberland, Buckingham and Charlotte counties, is conducting a three-year capital campaign to raise $575,000. A whopping $479,500 of the goal has already been pledged — a resounding testament to the place the Y holds in the heart of the community.

“This Y is bigger than just a ‘gym and swim,’” YMCA Branch Director Stephen Blewett says. “We have something for all age groups.”

The capital campaign will bring the loan deficit down and allow the Y to maintain and expand opportunities for the people it serves. If you’ve never ventured inside the Southside Virginia Family YMCA, you may be in for a surprise. While the the treadmills, elliptical machines and pool are all important parts of the Y, it offers more than just state of the art exercise equipment and free weights.

The community’s young people are a major focus of the Y. Children enjoy the energy of the before and after school programs as well as the healthy snacks waiting for them after a hard day at school. “We can also provide tutoring and help with homework,” says Blewett.

A very important, but little-known, program is the Y’s free swim lessons for area second graders which teaches water safety in an effort to prevent a leading cause of childhood death — drowning. This may be one of the most significant outreach programs the Y provides.

During the summer the Y holds a variety of day camps geared toward exploring the outdoors, building confidence, developing skills and creating lasting friendships and memories. And no matter the season, “Stay and Play” in the Child Watch Center provides children with a safe place to play and learn while their parents get in their work out.

Blewett explains. “The more we can reduce our debt, the more we can do for the community. Since we’re a 501c3, any money we make goes back to the community for things such as scholarships for families that can’t afford to come to the Y and programs geared to children.”

On the other end of the spectrum, Active Older Adults have a variety of activities and classes geared specifically to them. “Lunch and Learn” provides a once-a-month opportunity for fellowship and conversation with topics ranging from Alzheimer’s prevention to discussions on blood pressure. Classes are available every day including aqua aerobics in the heated indoor pool.

For all age groups, the Y has a wellness center that includes a free orientation with a staff member. The Y also offers ActivTrax!, a web-based workout partner that understands individual needs and goals. If you prefer a group setting, choose a class for Mind/Body/Spirit, LesMills (a strength training class) or aquatic fitness.

“Farmville and surrounding counties are incredibly fortunate to have a modern and well run YMCA facility that serves everyone from toddlers to our Silver Sneakers members,” YMCA Board Member C.H. “Kip” Lafoon says. “Our Mission is to provide a means for all people to remain healthy and active whatever their socioeconomic situation may be.”

The best way to answer the question “Why the Y” is to come see for yourself. Join the Why the Y crowdfunding campaign by donating as little as $5 to the cause today. To donate, visit www.southsidevafamilyymca.org.

The Southside YMCA is located at 580 Commerce Drive and is open seven days a week. For information email stephenblewett@southsidevafamilyymca.org or call (434) 392-3456.