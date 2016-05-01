Tanker Truck Driver Killed In Nelson County Crash

We begin in Nelson County, where Virginia State Troopers are investigating a deadly crash. It happened in the Gladstone community just before 10am on Monday, according to a statement from VSP Spokesperson Corinne Gellar. A tanker truck traveling in the 7100 block of Tye River Road encountered an icy patch in the road. The driver lost control as the truck began to skid. The rig went off the right side of the pavement, overturned and struck a tree. The driver is identified as 69 year-old Andrew Woodson, of Shipman, Virginia. He was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The tanker was hauling kerosene, but no leakage was detected.