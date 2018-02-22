Appomattox County School Board Announces Superintendent Search

The Appomattox County School Board announced today that it will begin the process of hiring a new superintendent by seeking public input on qualifications.

The School Board has created a survey related to superintendent criteria, which is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/AppomattoxCountySearch and on the homepage of the division web site. Hard copies of the survey will also be available at the school board administration offices, at each school, and Jamerson Memorial Library in Appomattox.

In addition to the survey, the board will hold a public hearing:

Date: February 22, 2018

Time: 5:00 p.m.

Location: Appomattox County Public Schools – School Administration Building

316 Court Street; Appomattox, Virginia 24522

“Hiring a new superintendent is the biggest task facing a School Board and we want to make sure that the public has a voice in this process,” said School Board Chair Bobby Waddell. “We hope that parents, staff and residents will take time to fill out the survey and/or attend the public hearing.”

The school board selected the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) to assist the board with the superintendent search.