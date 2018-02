Tomato Growing Class Next Month in Farmville

SPRING GARDENING SEASON IS AROUND THE CORNER AND THERE’S A CLASS NEXT MONTH IN FARMVILLE ON GROWING TOMATOES. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

HOW TO SUCCESSFULLY RAISE TOMATOES IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA…HOSTED BY THE FRIENDS OF THE FARMVILLE PRINCE EDWARD COMMUNITY LIBRARY…IN THE EVENING MONDAY MARCH 12th FROM SEVEN TO NINE. MASTER GARDENER LIZ DUNN WILL DISCUSS HOW TO START TOMATO PLANTS FROM SEEDS AS WELL AS PROPER PLANTING TECHNIQUES TO ENSURE A SUCCESSFUL CRAP IN YOUR HOME GARDEN. THE PROGRAM IS FREE TO ATTEND. WER’E TOLD REFRESHMENTS WILL BE PROVIDED.