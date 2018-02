THIS IS THE FINAL WEEK TO APPLY FOR THE FARMVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT’S CITIZENS POLICE ACADEMY. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

FRIDAY IS THE DEADLINE TO SUBMIT YOUR APPLICATION. LT. CHRIS MOSS SAYS THE ACADEMY IS A GREAT WAY TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE DEPARTMENT…

THE CITIZENS POLICE ACADEMY MEETS THURSDAY NIGHTS FROM MARCH FIRST THROUGH APRIL 26th. FOR AN APPLICATION, GO TO FARMVILLEVA.COM.