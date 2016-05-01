ANNUAL FARMVILLE DOWNTOWN SOUP EVENT IS HERE!

Farmville Downtown partnership is thrilled to present the Third Annual Farmville SOUP Event on Friday, March 23, 2018 beginning at 6pm at the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts (LCVA). At this event everyone in attendance will be able to vote on proposals, which have been submitted by local community members hoping to win grant money to make their proposal a reality. Tickets cost $5 and are available at the door. Local musician Joel Worford will be playing music throughout the night. Longwood Communications professor Alec Hosterman will be on site to photograph the event. “SOUP is a great opportunity to reach out to the community and give seed money to ideas that never had the chance before.” says Hosterman

Applications from individuals or organizations (both non-profit and for-profit) are being accepted now until February 23, for three $1,000 grants that will improve the community of downtown Farmville. A $5 donation at the door of the event will help fund the best proposals presented that night, based on attendees’ votes. The first grant will be crowd funded by ticket sales, where the additional grants will be offered thanks to generous donations from various sponsors.

Examples of proposals include art, urban agriculture, social entrepreneurship, education, technology, etc. We want your brand new and creative ideas! Link for proposal submissions can be found on farmvilledowntown.com/soup.

Entries will be judged based on the creativity of the idea, the degree to which the proposal will benefit downtown Farmville and the feasibility of its budget. The winning ideas will be implemented under the auspices of the Farmville Downtown Partnership in conjunction with its proposer. Last year’s winning proposals included a Student Artist Mural Project, Community Herb Garden and a Farmville Coloring Book.

Originating in Detroit, SOUP events are now held all over the country as a way to fund creative projects. The events generate discussion about community grant projects and help develop partnerships between applicants and the region. “We live in a community filled with people who are eager to make a difference.” said Jen Cox, SOUP coordinator.

Even if you cannot submit a proposal, consider joining us on March 23 to vote for your favorite idea and make it a reality! Contact John Burton, FDP Program Manager with questions: manager@farmvilledowntown.com Follow our Social Media for more info: Facebook: facebook.com/farmvillesoup Twitter: @farmvillesoup