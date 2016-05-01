Augmented Reality Tours Begin At James Monroe’s Historic Home

The Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau is inviting local residents to consider a visit to James Monroe’s Highland for a groundbreaking augmented reality tour at the historic home of the nation’s fifth president. Highland is the first historic site in the United States to offer AR tours using smart glasses developed by Epson, providing a hands-free experience. Public beta testing will begin on Monday, February 5, allowing ticketed guests to experience the augmented reality tour at no additional charge. Guests who participate in the beta testing will be asked to complete a short survey about their experience.