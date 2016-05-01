February is School Board Appreciation Month

Governor Ralph Northam has proclaimed February 2018 as School Board Appreciation Month to help build awareness of the crucial role school board members play in our communities and schools. Board members are extraordinary people who voluntarily tackle the enormous job of governing school divisions. Their actions and decisions affect the present and future lives of our children. Recognizing board members for this commitment and sacrifice takes a combined effort on the part of all they serve: administrators, school staff, students, and the community. Even though showing appreciation should be a year-round process, taking advantage of the designated School Board Appreciation Month in February assures that these important people receive some of the thanks they deserve.

Appomattox County Public Schools would like to thank our School Board Members for their hard work and dedication to our students: Mr. Bobby Waddell (Chairman), Mr. Greg Smith (Vice-Chairman), Rev. Al Jones, Ms. Cindy Hall, and Dr. Wendy Hageman Smith. Thank you for your leadership and support of our school division!