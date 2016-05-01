2018 Ethics Bowl at Hampden-Sydney College

The Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges (VFIC) and Wells Fargo will sponsor the 19th annual statewide collegiate Ethics Bowl on February 11-12, 2018, on the campus of Hampden-Sydney College in Hampden Sydney, VA. The theme of the 2018 Wells Fargo Ethics Bowl is Ethical Issues in a Multicultural Society. Student teams from 15 of Virginia’s leading independent colleges and universities will participate in the competition and present a variety of case studies highlighting potential ethical dilemmas faced when dealing with different cultures, religions, and generations within the U.S.

Teams of three to five students from the 15 VFIC colleges will be paired in head-to-head competition that will be judged by panels of distinguished leaders from across Virginia and Maryland. Many notables from the business sector, law, education, finance, journalism and other fields will listen to team presentations and offer reactions to students’ presentations.

The Ethics Bowl program will commence with an opening session on Sunday, February 11th at 2:30 p.m. at Hampden-Sydney College’s Johns Auditorium, with the first round of matches scheduled for 3:30 p.m. in various classrooms throughout Bortz Library, Brown Student Center, and Johns Auditorium. On Monday, February 12th, rounds three and four will begin at 8:45 a.m. The final round of competition will take place at 11:15 a.m. in the Johns Auditorium. The public is invited to attend these sessions free of charge.

The winning team will be announced at 12:30 p.m. on Monday. The team from Hampden-Sydney College took home the Batten Trophy at the 2017 Ethics Bowl.