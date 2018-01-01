Students Host Blood Drive

Students in Mrs. Reames’ Nursing classes at the Career and Technical Education Center of Prince Edward County Public Schools partnered with the Red Cross to host a blood drive last week. Students and staff were more than eager to participate. The actual process of donating blood took about 10 minutes. Each donor had a nursing student & Red Cross staff or volunteer by their side through the whole process.

Pictured are Nursing students working the blood drive registration booth: Rayhana Johnson, Makayla Morris, Tamara Marshall, Jayla Watson, She’Toneya Fortune, Brittany Monroe