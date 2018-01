Our first lumber deliver for the “Birdhouse Build”- the latest Habitat home build in Prince Edward County, being done in partnership with Prince Edward County Public Schools and Fuqua School. Prince Edward County Public School’s Carpentry class students unloaded lumber materials that will be used to build windows for the new home.

Bottom L-R: Matt Ridout, Franklin Todd, Charles Farrell, Lance LeSueur, Keith France

Top L-R: David Hall, Aneal Walker, Jermeaka Chambers