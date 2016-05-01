February Opiod Overdose Training Session Is Booked Up

The next Crossroads Community Services opioid overdoise training session in is coming up this Friday. Although that training session is at capacity, the organization is strongly encouraging people to sign up for the next training session on March 2nd. AFter that, another session is scheduled for April 6th. In some months, a Crossroads spokesperson says they’ve had so much interest that they’ve had to put together two training sessions in one month. Each participant in the training session will be given a prescription for Narcan, the extremely effective overdose reversal medication. If you’re interested in taking part, call 434-392-9461 or email nhill@crossroadscsb.org.