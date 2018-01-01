PECHS ANNOUNCES PEPSE GRANT FOR PURCHASE OF WETHER STATION

Prince Edward County High School is pleased to announce the award of a PEPSE grant for the purchase of the AcuRite Digital Weather Station. Having this technology in the Earth Science classroom will allow students to plan and conduct investigations in which temperature, pressure, and wind direction are calculated. Data will be collected and reported on to demonstrate cross-curricular concepts and simulate experimental conditions.

Pictured is Gary Horton | Science Teacher & Gwendolyn McQuaige-Hicks | Principal