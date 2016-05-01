BREDL To Appeal Buckingham Judge’s Ruling On ACP Permit

A Buckingham Circuit Court Judge has dealt a blow to an organization suing the Buckingham County Supervisors over the controversial Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Yesterday, Judge William Alexander dismissed the lawsuit, saying that the Blue RIdge Environmental Defense League filed it’s complaint too late. The organization is suing over the ACP compressor station that is planned for property along Route 56 between Shelton Store Road and Union Hill Road. Alexander said that any petitions against the ruling to allow the compressor station had to have been filed within 30 days after the Buckingham County Board of Supervisors moved to approve the special use permit. At a public hearing in front of the board of supervisors, an overhwleming majority of residents attending spoke against the special use permit, but the supervisors still approved it. Alexander’s ruling noted that BREDL Executive Director Lou Zeller wrote a “notice of appeal” to the board of supervisors within just a few days after their ruling, but that the actual lawsuit complaint was filed well after the 30 day deadline. Alexander said that simply filing a notice of appeal was not good enough.