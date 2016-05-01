PMCMS Young Gents Visit LU

The Prince Edward County Middle School “Young Gentlemen 4 Life” group visited Longwood University this week. The students met with representatives from Longwood’s Call Me Mister program and attended a Longwood University Basketball game.

Pictured: L-R, Dr. Maurice Carter, Michael Reamer, Dr. Maurice Smith, Ja’Rel Barbour, Shaheim Swann, Troy’vontae Brown, Amirre Watkins, Dashawn Crawley, Mr. Cotton, Kenyon Gough, Daniel Meadows, Mr. Bo Winbush, Joshia Ross, Mr. Richie Kamtchoum, & Cameron Dews