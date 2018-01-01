LU singers to join Richmond Symphony for special MLK tribute concert

The Longwood University Camerata and Chamber singers have been selected to join the Richmond Symphony in early February for a special concert honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Thirty-eight Longwood students will join with ensembles from four other Virginia universities, as well as the Richmond Symphony Chorus, to form the combined choir for Remembering 1968: A Tribute to MLK Jr.

The concert will celebrate unity and peace and take the audience on a journey through history that feels relevant and significant today. The two performances are part of the Richmond Symphony’s Altria Masterworks series and a signature event of the Virginia General Assembly’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Commission.

“We are deeply honored to have been invited to participate in this special concert,” said Dr. Pamela McDermott, Longwood’s director of choral activities. “This is a great example of the kinds of unique performance opportunities Longwood students—and not just music majors—are afforded through our vocal ensembles.”

The concert performances will take place at the Carpenter Theatre in Richmond at 8 p.m. Feb. 3 and 3 p.m. Feb. 4.

The Longwood students will be singing Beethoven’s Choral Fantasy (in German) and Undine Smith Moore’s Scenes from the Life of a Martyr. The concert will also feature compositions from Mary Watkins and Jonathan Bailey Holland.

The students have been busy rehearsing since returning from winter break, including preparing outside of class to master the difficult rhythms and pitches in the Moore piece and to learn German for the Beethoven.

The Longwood students will join ensembles from Norfolk State University, Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia State University and Virginia Union University.

Longwood students also participated in the combined choir when the Richmond Symphony hosted the world premiere of the Moore piece in April 1982. Dika Newlin of the Richmond Times-Dispatch described the 1982 performance as “a monumental tribute… The simplest of harmonic and melodic means produce an overwhelming effect. I wept—and so did many others.”

Tickets for the performances can be purchased online through the Richmond Symphony Orchestra.