Lynchburg Chase Ends In Campbell County

A Saturday night police chase that ended in Campbell County resulted in the arrest of a Lynchburg man, Just after 11pm, troopers responded to help Campbell County Sheriff’s deputies and Lynchburg Police with an ongoing pursuit that had left the city limits and was continuing into the county. The driver of a Buick sedan was headed north on Route 501 when state police took over the chase. It eventually went onto Route 460 in excess of 100 miles per hour. But as the driver turned off Route 460 onto Sunburst Road, troopers performed what’s known as a pit maneuver, forcing the car to stop near Center Drive in Evington. 32 year-old Michael Chewning, of Lynchburg then tried to run away on foot, but a deputy chased him down. Chewning remains jailed on a slew of charges today.