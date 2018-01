Congressman Tom Garrett to Visit District This Week

CONGRESSMAN TOM GARRETT WILL BE IN THE DISTRICT THIS WEEK. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

REPRESENTATIVE GARRETT WILL HOST HIS SECOND TOWNHALL MEETING OF 2018 TONIGHT IN CHARLOTTESVILLE. IT’S A RADIO TOWNHALL FROM 8-TO-10. TOMORROW, GARRETT WILL BE HOLDING MOBILE OFFICE HOURS AT THE CENTRAL VIRGINIA REGIONAL LIBRARY IN FARMVILLE. OFFICE HOURS ARE FROM 10-TO-11-30 INSIDE THE FARMVILLE BRANCH MEETING ROOM. GARRETT IS ALSO HOLDING OFFICE HOURS LATER IN THE DAY IN CHARLOTTE AND HALIFAX COUNTIES. LAST WEEK MORE THAN 12-THOUSAND PEOPLE CALLED IN FOR A TELEPHONE TOWN HALL