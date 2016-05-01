PE County Court Clerk Announces Retirement

The Circuit Court Clerk in Prince Edward County has announced her retirement. Machelle Eppes’ last day will be APril 1st, when she will be replaced by Chief Deputy Lynette Coe. Eppes appointed Coe as her chief deputy in 2005. Coe told the Farmville Herald that she is planning to run for election to the office as a Democrat. However, Eppes term does not end until 2023. It’s possible the county will file a petition to hold a special election before that time. Eppes has served in the office of the court clerk since 1988.