Cumberland Man Arrested For Involuntary Manslaughter For October Crash

A Cumberland County man has been arrested for involuntary manslaughter and DWI in regards to a car crash back in October. Justus F. Dowdy was arrested Thursday for the October 6th crash that left 66 year-old Annie Thornton dead. The wreck happened on Route 45, Cumberland Road, about a mile south of Route 669, or Tarwallet Road. Statements in October from VSP Spokeswoman COrinne Gellar said that a 1997 Chevrolet pickup was neaded north on Route 45 when it ran off the right side of the road. The driver then came back onto the pavement, crossed the center, and struck a southbound 2003 Ford Escape. Dowdy was driving the pickup, while Thornton was behind the wheel of the Escape. Thornton passed away at UVa. Hospital two days after the crash. Dowdy has since recovered from his injuries. Dowdy could be arraigned in Cumberland Circuit Court as soon as today.