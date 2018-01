THERE’S A NEW REPORT RANKING THE BEST PLACES IN THE US TO SAVE. DARRELL MOODY HAS A LOOK AT WHERE PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY COMPARES TO THE REST OF THE COUNTRY…

(cut)

AJ SMITH IS VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCIAL EDUCATION WITH SMART ASSET…

(cut)

ACCORDING TO SMART ASSET, PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY HAS AN EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 16-POINT 2-PERCENT.