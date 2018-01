THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED A SENIOR ALERT ON BEHALF OF THE SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ON 01/24/2018 AT 2314 HOURS.

THE SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS LOOKING FOR BARBARA YINGLING TAYLOR, A WHITE FEMALE, 75 YEARS OLD, HEIGHT 4′ 00″, WEIGHT 80 lbs, WITH BLUE EYES, AND WHITE HAIR. SHE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A PUFFY BLUE JACKET, BLUE PAJAMA PANTS, OR BLUE JEANS.

SHE IS BELIEVED TO BE IN DANGER AND WAS LAST SEEN ON 01/24/2018, AT 0000 HOURS, AT HER RESIDENCE, 14906 TAYLOR LANE, SPOTSYLVANIA, VIRGINIA, 22553.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: THE MISSING SENIOR SUFFERS FROM A COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT AND HER DISAPPEARANCE POSES A CREDIBLE THREAT TO HER HEALTH AND SAFETY. SHE MAY NEED MEDICAL ATTENTION.

PLEASE CONTACT THE SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AT

1-540-582-7115 IF LOCATED.

YOU MAY FIND COMPLETE INFORMATION AT http://www.vasenioralert.com/