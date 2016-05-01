Young Kitten Tests Positive For Rabies Near Clinton

The Cumberland County Health Department and Piedmont Health District are urging rabies awareness after a kitten tested positive with rabies in the Clinton area. It’s believed as many as ten people had contact with the kitten while it was contagious. All of them are receiving post exposure treatment. A statement from the health department says it’s likely that the kitten caught the virus from a wild animal like a raccoon or skunk. If you see animals like skunks or opossums out during the day, that is a sign that they are likely rabid. Also, the health department always urges people to enjoy wildlife from a distance, even if an animal seems friendly.