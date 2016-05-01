CUMBERLAND HEALTH DEPARTMENT URGES RABIES AWARENESS

A 3 month old kitten with rabies was recently reported in the Clinton area of Cumberland County. The sick kitten had been taken to a veterinarian; it was tested and found to be rabid on January 18, 2018. Ten persons who had contact with the kitten are receiving rabies post exposure treatment; six from the family that owned the kitten and four from the veterinarian’s office. It is likely that the cat caught the virus from a rabid wild animal such as a raccoon or skunk.

WHAT IS RABIES?

Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system and causes death to any animal or person that catches it. The rabies virus is found in the saliva and brain of rabid animals. It can be transmitted through a bite or scratch or by getting saliva or brain tissue in a wound or by getting the animal’s saliva or brain tissue on your hands and accidently rubbing your eyes, nose or mouth. In Virginia, the highest risk animals for carrying rabies are wild animals such as raccoons, skunks, foxes, bats, groundhogs, bobcats, coyotes, beavers and opossums. Rabies is less often reported in domestic animals but any mammal can get rabies and cases occur every year in cats, dogs, cows, goats and horses.

WHAT YOU CAN DO TO HELP CONTROL RABIES

If you or your pet is attacked or bitten by a wild animal or you get a wild animal’s saliva or brain tissue on you, report it to the Health Department and Animal Control immediately and seek medical attention. Rabies can be prevented in cats, dogs, ferrets, and most livestock with a rabies vaccination. Have your veterinarian vaccinate your pets and selected livestock and keep them up-to-date. Limit the possibility of exposure by keeping your animals on your property and do not let pets roam free. Also, do not leave garbage or pet food outside as it may attract wild or stray animals.

RESPECT WILDLIFE

Wild animals should be enjoyed from a distance; even if they seem friendly. A rabid animal sometimes acts tame but you must not attempt to pick it up or pet it. If you see an animal acting strangely, such as being out in the day when it is usually only out at night, report it to Animal Control. Don’t go near it yourself. Don’t destroy wild animals at random just because rabies is present in your area; only a few wild animals will be carrying rabies and you can’t tell which ones have it unless they are tested. Remember, wildlife is a part of our rural heritage. Enjoy it and respect it, but at a distance for the benefit of all concerned.

For more information, please contact your local Health Department or you can visit the following website: www.vdh.virginia.gov/environmental-epidemiology/rabies-control/